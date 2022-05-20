Son of Lenasia CPF chairman, three others granted bail

Citizen Reporter

The son of Lenasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairman Ebrahim Asvat and three others have been granted bail.

Ziyaad Asvat and the other accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s on Thursday.

Ziyaad was handcuffed last week for alleged involvement in the R25 million extortion and intimidation case which emanated from the kidnapping of a Lenasia businessman who was later rescued by the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team in Johannesburg South earlier this year.

The other accused were arrested during various operations by the Anti-Kidnapping Task team, police and other authorities.

ALSO READ: Residents call for Lenasia CPF Chairman Ebrahim Asvat to stepdown after son arrested for kidnapping and extortion

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said bail was set with strict conditions.

“Bail was opposed against all three accused including Asvat, and dealt with as a Schedule 5 bail application. An affidavit of the investigating officer was read into record and further to that Detective Sargent Ramalatso of Sandton SAPS was called to testify in opposition.”

“The court granted bail on strict conditions that they are to hand their passports to the investigating officer, they are not to interfere with the complaint in any manner and they have to report to the nearest police station once a week. Bail was set at R5,000 for accused 1,2, and 4 and R3,000 for accused 3,” Mjonondwane said.

Meanwhile, Lenasia residents have once again called for Asvat to step down after his son was arrested.

Active residents against crime have called on the public to sign a petition in a bid to expose the “intimidation” in the legal process linked to kidnappings in South Africa.

In the petition, the residents question the legitimacy of the Lenasia CPF.

“For years we have questioned the election process of the CPF, finding it strange that a historic truck hijacker, known for his criminal involvement and consistent links to the Faizal Charloos syndicate could be elected to represent the Lenasia Community.”

The group said that Asvat is yet to respond to any allegations against him.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa letter to Lenasia CPF leadership on kidnapping and police brutality is fake