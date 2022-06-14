Zikalala spat with July riot instigator-accused, ends

Narissa Subramoney

It appears a spat between KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has ended, with both parties agreeing to withdraw criminal charges against each other.

“The Premier confirms that both himself and Mr Ngizwe Mchunu have amicably decided to withdraw charges against one another,” said Zikalala’s office in a statement.

Mchunu’s alleged unprovoked verbal attack

The office of the premier also said it would not make any further comments and considers this matter closed.

On 5 June, Zikalala opened a criminal case at the Durban Central Police Station against the former Ukhozi FM presenter for assault and crimen injuria following an incident that took place during the Ingoma kazwelonke competition at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, there has been a series of recent episodes during which Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at Zikalala without justification or provocation.

“In continuation of this widely publicised mode of attack on the premier, Mr Mchunu escalated this when he came over to the exclusive area where the premier was seated and started hurling insults at him.

“As a result, people nearby had to intervene. With the aid of security personnel, the premier had to leave the event,” Zikalala’s office said at the time.

Mchunu hit back saying that it was Zikalala who had assaulted him.

The KZN government said as a public servant and private individual, Zikalala reserves all rights applicable to him in terms of the Constitution.

“In this regard, the premier stands ready and is duty-bound to exhaust all legal avenues to protect himself and the dignity of the office he occupies from unscrupulous and unwarranted attacks by individuals such as Mr Mchunu.”

July riots

This is not Mchunu’s first run-in with the law. Mchunu is widely known as a fierce supporter of former President Jacob Zuma.



He has gained notoriety over his alleged involvement in the planning of the KZN July 2021 riots that brought the province to its knees and cost the economy R25 billion.

Mchunu has been in and out of the Randburg Magistrates court as the NPA battles to successfully link the former DJ to the planning of the coordinated riots.

He’s been charged with inciting violence and breaching the Disasater Management Act.

Mchunu was released on R2000 bail last year after Magistrate Gayle Pretorius found that videos shown by the NPA did not successfully prove Mchunu had a hand in planning the violent looting orgy that spread across KZN and to parts of Gauteng.

The case against Mchunu continues on Friday.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel



