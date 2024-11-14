‘Modern-day slavery’: Zikalala slams WC for lack of regulations, says George building collapse was avoidable

Zikalala said the lack of labour regulations enforcement in the private sector has turned the Western Cape into an "exclave".

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, has strongly criticised the Western Cape government, accusing them of enabling a form of modern-day slavery in the province, and blaming them for the ‘avoidable’ George building collapse.

Zikalala was addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) amid the debate on the importance of infrastructure development in local government in the development of viable municipalities.

His comments came in the wake of the tragic George building collapse incident in May, which resulted in the deaths of over 30 people, predominantly foreign nationals.

Modern-day slavery resulted in George building collapse – Zikalala

Zikalala stated that the lack of enforcement of labour regulations in the private sector has turned the Western Cape into an “exclave” where foreign nationals are exploited as cheap labour.

He drew parallels to the lyrics of Hugh Masekela’s song “Stimela/Coal Train,” which described the conscription of African men from across southern and central Africa to work in mines.

“I refer to this because more than 95% of people who died in George were foreign nationals who were employed only because they are not protected by our labour policies. Clearly, the train that transports people to slavery and exploitation still exists and goes nowhere but to the Western Cape, a province which some backward people wish could be separated from the rest of our country to be their enclave or sole preserve,” he said.

‘George building collapse was a preventable disaster’

The deputy minister emphasised that the establishment of the office of the engineer-general would be a crucial step in improving the status of the engineering profession, enhancing safety in the built environment, and “holding all actors within it accountable”.

He stated that this initiative was aligned with the government’s vision of a united, non-racial, non-sexist, equal, and prosperous South Africa.

“We cannot afford to continue experiencing such unnecessary and avoidable tragedies,” Zikalala asserted.

“The George building collapse was a preventable disaster, and we must ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future.”

The George building collapse incident claimed the lives of 34 people out of the 62 workers trapped under the rubble for approximately 260 hours.

The victims included 15 South Africans, 19 Mozambicans, 13 Malawians seven Zimbabweans, five Basotho, one permanent residency holder, and two people whose nationalities are unknown.

