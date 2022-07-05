Richard Mdluli released on parole, placed on community service

Narissa Subramoney

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been released on parole.

The Department of Correctional Services on Tuesday confirmed that the former Crime Intelligence boss will complete the duration of his five-year incarceration “within the system of community corrections”.

“Mdluli qualified to be considered for parole placement after serving a third of his sentence as he falls under the Phaahla Judgment regime (crimes committed before 1 October 2004),” explained the department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo.

Background

Mdluli was sentenced to five years imprisonment for kidnapping, assault, and intimidation on 29 September 2020.

Mdluli and his accomplice Mthembeni Mthunzi were convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a man believed to be his partner’s lover, Oupa Ramogibe.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Tshidi Buthelezi dating back to his school days. During her relationship with him, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship.

Buthelezi and Ramogibe eventually got married on 22 July 1998.

But things turned nightmarish for the couple between 1997 and 1999, when Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe.

In 1999, the two men eventually found Ramogibe in Orange Farm, where he was assaulted and taken to Vosloorus Police Station.

Ramogibe was later shot dead, but no one was ever prosecuted for his death.

Mdluli almost free

“It is critical to highlight that the crimes he was found guilty of were committed on 23 October 1998,” said Nxumalo.

“The Minimum Detention Period (MDP) for Mdluli was on 28 May 2022, but he could not be considered for parole placement at the time due to a pending court case,” he added.

Mdluli was granted R10,000 bail which was paid in full last month, therefore, paving the way for his parole consideration to proceed.

This decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board, having assessed Mdluli’s profile and other material that was submitted for parole consideration.

He is expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until

his sentence expires.

Additional reporting by Gopolang Moloko

