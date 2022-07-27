VBS Scandal: Case against former Mahikeng municipal manager postponed

Faizel Patel

The case against the former Mahikeng local municipality municipal manager, Thabo Isaac Mokoena has been postponed to 6 September 2022, for representations in the Mokoena Molopo Regional Court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Police breakthrough: Katlehong tavern shooting suspect in court on Monday

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Henry Mamothame says the defence attorney committed to submit written representations, to the state within a week for consideration.

“Advocate Salome Veenemans, from the North Gauteng Division, representing the state, will respond to the representations when the matter appears in September 2022.”

Mokoena’s court appearance is related to charges of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

The charges are linked to over R92 million the municipality invested in the VBS Mutual Bank, from August until December 2017, under his leadership as the accounting officer of the municipality.

Mamothame said in terms of the MFMA, the investment was irregular and prohibited.

“Mokoena is also alleged to have received gratification in the form of credit facilities to purchase two expensive vehicles and a house in Klerksdorp, cumulatively amounting to more than R1,2 million.

“Preliminary investigations by the Hawks reveal that of the R92 million that was irregularly invested with VBS Mutual Bank, only R7 million was paid back to the Mahikeng local municipality,” Mamothame added.

Mamothame says investigations into the matter have been concluded, and the defence attorney was provided with all contents of the docket electronically in December 2021 and other additional disclosures were provided to prepare for trial.

“Owing to the seriousness of the charges, an indictment has been prepared to move the case to the high court for trial, pending the completion of all preliminary issues including the outcome of the representations.”

Mamothame says the court extended Mokoena’s R50 000 bail until his next court appearance.

Mokoena has been ordered to surrender his passport and is prohibited from interfering with state witnesses.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa appoints Justice Maya to Constitutional Court