Case against Krugersdorp suspects postponed to Wednesday

The case against 84 suspects arrested in connection with the mass gang rape and robbery of eight women has been postponed to Wednesday.

The suspects appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday and are facing charges related to illegal mining, contravention of the Immigration Act as well as the possession of suspected stolen goods.

Police swooped on the suspects after the eight women were raped at gunpoint and their film crew robbed, during a music video shoot at a mine dump in West Village last Thursday.

Sixty-seven men were arrested while a further 17 suspects were apprehended on Saturday following a joint operation with law enforcement officials.

Two other suspects were shot and killed, while another was injured during the police operation.

It is believed that the gruesome attack was carried out by illegal miners who have been terrorising the local community for years.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said forensic laboratories are working around the clock to identify whether any of the 82 were among the group that raped the eight women.

Cele met with the families of the rape survivors at the Alexandra Police Station on Sunday.

He said the investigating team had collected good evidence.

“We know this community has been vocal about criminals making their lives a hell there and we are turning the tide. I am also satisfied with the briefing by the detective teams about the progress to fast-track biological evidence processing to link some of the arrested suspects to the rape of the young women.”

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the police will “leave no stones unturned” in the Krugersdorp gang rape investigation.

Masemola, joined by Cele, was updating the nation on Monday on the measures put in place to fight crime in the country.

Masemola says there’s an indication that the most serious crimes occur between Friday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety says it is disgusted by the mass rape of the women.

Chairperson, Alphina Ndlovana, said the Committee was “appalled by this senseless and barbaric act by men, hellbent to continue terrorising women and children in our communities”.

“Over the past two months, Gauteng has witnessed brutal crimes and violence meted out against peace loving residents, “who are supposed to be living in this beautiful Province without any fear of falling victim to violence and crime.”

She urged Gauteng residents to unite and join forces with law enforcement agencies to put an end to the endemic crime plaguing communities.

“Residents must start playing their critical role of proactively reporting any suspected criminals and acts of crime to law enforcement agencies before they even occur. The province has come to a stage where enough is enough, and we encourage every member of the public to get involved and play an active role in reclaiming our communities and making them safe for all.”

The suspects are expected back in court on Wednesday.

