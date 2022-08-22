Zandile Gumede’s R320 million corruption trial to resume on Tuesday

Thapelo Lekabe

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court sitting in Durban has postponed to Tuesday the corruption trial against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused.

Gumede, a member of the KZN Provincial Legislature, appeared in the High Court on Monday, along with her co-accused, where they pleaded not guilty to more than 2 500 counts of racketeering, fraud, money laundering and corruption.

During the tendering of pleas, some of her co-accused elected to remain silent and not disclose the basis for their defence.

Durban Solid Waste tender

Gumede and her co-accused face numerous criminal charges in connection with an irregular eThekwini Municipality waste collection contract amounting to R320 million. The controversial tender was awarded during her tenure as the metro’s executive mayor.

The State accuses Gumede – including former municipal officials, ANC councillors, and business owners – of running a criminal enterprise by circumventing supply chain management processes on the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender for the benefit of identified service providers.

State’s 400-page indictment alleges that Gumede and her co-accused received R2 881 350 in kickbacks between January 2017 and July 2019, for ensuring predetermined businesses benefited from waste contracts.

The accused have always maintained their innocence in the matter, with Gumede claiming that the charges were politically motivated.

State ready to proceed with trial

During Monday’s court proceedings, senior State Prosecutor Ashika Lucken read out the indictment against the accused in order for them to tender their pleas before Judge Charmain Balton.

Lucken indicated to Judge Balton that the National Prosecuting Authority was ready to proceed with the corruption trial, after the matter previously faced several delays due to some of the accused having challenges with their legal representation.

The corruption trial is widely expected to officially kick off in March next year.

Judge Balton deferred the matter to 10.30am on Tuesday, for the further reading of charges and the tendering of pleas by the accused.

