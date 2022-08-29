Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, two others granted bail of R50 000 each

Faizel Patel

The R93 million fraud and corruption case against several former Transnet executives has been postponed to the 14th of October.

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh made a formal bail application on Monday.

They were handcuffed with Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, who have also made bail applications.

The executives, including former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former acting group CFO Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday morning.

Gupta-linked Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian Asset management director Daniel Roy also appeared in the dock.

Molefe, Singh, Wood and Roy were granted bail of R50 000 each.

The legal representatives of all five and the state agreed on the postponement after a request for the full disclosure and charge sheet to be placed on record, and have asked that the draft documents be ready at least two weeks prior the next appearance.

The case is linked to R93-million “double invoicing” in June 2015.

In simple terms, Transnet appointed consultants to advise them to secure financing – approximately $2.5 billion (R31.5 billion at the time) – for the state-owned rail company to procure 1 064 locomotives.

Pita and Gama approved the payment in December 2015, and three days later R74 million was paid to Moodley’s company, Albatime. In June 2015, Transnet had paid Regiments R189 million – allegedly for the same services.

Damning evidence of Molefe and Singh’s alleged corruption was presented to the Zondo Commission.

The pair not only led Transnet but were transferred to head Eskom at the very height of the State Capture period.

Meanwhile the Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the arrests of Molefe, and Singh.

“Under Molefe and Singh, the Guptas and other ANC cadres used Transnet as their own personal piggy bank,” said MP Glynnis Breytenbach in a statement on Monday morning.

Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Investigating Directorate spokesperson says more people can be expected to be arrested.

