Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set to resume

The murder trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is set to resume in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, after a lengthy break.

Five men – Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa – are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder which occurred on 26 October 2014.

The accused face charges which include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, being in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

All five men have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The trial has faced several delays and had to be postponed last month, after Advocate Malesela Teffo, the former legal counsel for accused number one to four, withdrew from the matter midway through proceedings on 12 July.

Instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane has since taken over the case as the new legal counsel.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo is representing accused number five, Ntuli.

Case 375

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would make a decision on the prosecution of the people named in the second docket – known as case 375 – implicating Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend and singer, Kelly Khumalo.

The NPA said it would decide on the prosecution of Khumalo and six other people named in the docket after the current trial proceedings against the five men had concluded.

The infamous second docket alleged that Khumalo accidentally shot the soccer star at her mother’s Vosloorus house on 26 October 2014.

It recommended that Khumalo and the six other people who were inside the house be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

