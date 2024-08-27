81-year-old attorney who allegedly swindled millions from client released on bail

Solomon Slom tried to take his own life when the fraud was uncovered.

Solomon Slom, the former director of Fluxmans attorneys appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palmridge. Picture: X/@SimplyCowboy

An 81-year-old attorney who allegedly swindled a client out of R39 million was released on R50 000 bail.

Solomon Slom, the former attorney and director of Fluxmans attorneys appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palmridge on Monday.

He was was arrested hours before his appearance after investigations linked him to an alleged fraud scheme related to unauthorised withdrawals from a trust account.

Fraud

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Slom is a facing charges of fraud.

“Between 2019 and 2024, Slom, who was a representative of Fluxmans in an Escrow Agreement, allegedly withdrew funds from the Escrow account without authorization and used them for personal benefit through 145 transactions.

“The Escrow Agreement was part of a Subscription Agreement between four parties, including Fluxmans Incorporated, with the accused representing Fluxmans. The funds were meant to be held in Fluxmans’ trust account, called the Escrow account until the agreement’s terms were fulfilled,” Mjonondwane said.

Attempted suicide

However, the attorney allegedly stole the money by submitting fictitious requisition forms, Mjonondwane said.

“The fraud was discovered by Fluxmans after they were alerted by one of the parties in the Escrow Agreement, leading to a case being opened and investigations conducted by Captain Khubone. The fraud was uncovered when the parties involved requested a bank statement, revealing a shortfall of R39 million.

“The 81-year-old attorney attempted to take his own life when the fraud was uncovered but was unsuccessful. The accused has been released on bail of R50,000 with conditions and is scheduled to reappear in court on 12 September 2024 for disclosure. The investigation is ongoing,” Mjonondwane said.

Saps officer convicted

Meanwhile, a former South African Police Service (Saps) senior manager was convicted of corruption for accepting a R48 000 bribe from a job applicant.

The Kimberley Regional Court on Monday convicted 62-year-old retired Major General Advocate Thuto Gaogakwe Phefo of violating the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act brought against him in August 2017.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the complainant in this case is a former Saps employer who had applied for a brigadier post and was shortlisted.

