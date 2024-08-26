City terminating contract for Lilian Ngoyi Street repair is not enough – DA

The contractor appointed to repair Lilian Ngoyi Street after a gas explosion was already on trial for defrauding City Power of R94 million.

The damaged Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) one month after the explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Vukosi Maluleke

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has weighed in on the Lilian Ngoyi Street repair saga after the contractor has been terminated for their slow progress.

It also emerged last week that the contractor was already on trial for defrauding City Power of R94 million when it was awarded the R196 million tender.

More than a year ago, at least 55 people sustained injuries when part of the road, formerly called Bree Street, caved in, resulting in its closure.

The damage was sustained following an explosion caused by a gas leak beneath the surface on 19 July 2023.

Fraud before Lilian Ngoyi Street tender

DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said while the party is relieved the City of Johannesburg terminated the contract, they are urging “suitable consequence management”.

“Evidently it was not enough to preside over R94 million worth of fraud, the administration believes that another R200 million will do the trick,” she criticised.

“Whilst the mayor [Dada Morero] should be ensuring residents of stability in his administration, he is instead promising a public park where the Lilian Ngoyi explosion took place.

“On the back of this, Morero is looking for R2 billion to ensure service delivery in the city. The same executive who squandered hundreds of millions wants R2 billion more.”

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the DA has written to the city manager (Floyd Brink) requesting a list of all projects the accused company is working on in Joburg.

It has also asked which of these projects have been completed, who the directors are for the company, which officials awarded the Lilian Ngoyi Street tender, and what the consequences will be for those “guilty of this gross financial mismanagement”.

The DA has also requested for Brink to write to National Treasury to have the company blacklisted and to provide reasons Treasury was not already informed to blacklist the company and to have the directors declared delinquent.

Party asks SIU to investigate company contracts

“In addition, the DA has also written to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) requesting that all government contracts this company has entered into across the country be investigated.

“Our request includes the investigation of the directors,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku added.

The caucus leader said they did this because a pattern exists where the same directors are shifted around and company names are changed to continue looting state coffers.

“The result being the same people in charge of millions of Rands with a history of uncompleted projects under the belt.”

Kayser-Echeozonjoku compared Johannesburg to DA-run Cape Town, where she said Tafelberg Road was rehabilitated to 85% completion within six months.

The road is being rehabilitated to prolong its lifespan and improve general safety.

“Our city is clearly being sold to the highest bidder,” said the DA Joburg caucus leader.

She added the only solution is to dissolve the council before it collapses.