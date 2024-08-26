Retired Saps senior manager found guilty of corruption

Former Saps senior manager Major General Thuto Phefo was convicted of corruption after soliciting a bribe from a job applicant.

A former South African Police Service (Saps) senior manager was convicted of corruption for accepting a R48 000 bribe from a job applicant.

On Monday, the Kimberley Regional Court convicted retired Major General Advocate Thuto Gaogakwe Phefo, 62, of violating the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act brought against him in August 2017.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the complainant in this case is a former Saps employer who had applied for a brigadier post and was shortlisted.

Saps senior manager gave document on what to expect in interviews

Mogale added that during the assessment for the position, the complainant was approached by Phefo, who gave her a document containing what she said should be expected in the interviews.

“The complainant said that upon opening the document, she realised that it was a case study. She further indicated that the accused solicited R70 000 for the document,” Mogale said.

The complainant allegedly paid Phefo R48 000.

Ultimately, an inquiry into the matter was opened on 2 August 2017, and as a result, an entrapment operation was conducted.

Phefo ended up being arrested on 13 August 2017 after demanding and receiving the balance of R22 000.

He was released on R4 000 bail and appeared 48 times in court until his Monday conviction.

Phefo acquitted in department case

“In the meantime, the complainant was dismissed from the police, and the senior manager in question was acquitted in a departmental case. He took an early retirement on 31 March 2020,” Mogale said.

Following his conviction, Phefo’s bail was not extended, and the retired Major General was remanded in custody.

The case was postponed to 18 October 2024 for sentencing.

Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya, the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), praised the team’s persistence and commitment in bringing the accused to justice despite numerous setbacks.