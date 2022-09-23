Ace Magashule returns to court for R255m asbestos tender case

Citizen Reporter

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused – 10 individuals and five companies – on Friday are due back in the Bloemfontein High Court for pre-trial proceedings in the R255 million asbestos case.

Magashule and his co-accused face over 70 charges, including theft, corruption and money laundering relating to a R255 million tender in 2014 to remove asbestos from houses in the Free State.

The state alleges that because Magashule was Free State premier when the contract was issued, he had executive authority in the province.

Magashule maintains he is innocent and claims the charges against him are politically motivated and meant to prevent him from contesting leadership positions at the ANC’s upcoming elective conference in December this year.

In July, the ANC announced that its members who are facing criminal charges wouldn’t be able to contest leadership positions in the governing party at the elective conference.

Business Day reported at the time that the guidelines released by acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile to branches, ahead of the ANC’s nomination process in August, effectively shut the door on Magashule’s leadership ambitions and others in a similar position to him.

