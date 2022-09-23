Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
3 minute read
23 Sep 2022
12:45 pm
Politics

Philosopher Mbeki’s criticisms of ANC leadership, ‘complicates an already complicated system’

Former president Thabo Mbeki's criticism of the country's current leadership crop may be adding fuel to the fires of an already divided ANC.

Don’t dismiss sentiments that SA is on auto-pilot, warns Mbeki
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Photo: ANC/Twitter
Former President Thabo Mbeki has in recent months been calling a spade a spade, when it comes to the multifaceted challenges faced by South Africa and the governing African National Congress (ANC). Just Wednesday, while addressing students during a dialogue at the University of South Africa (UNISA), Mbeki said in order to address challenges ranging from crime, unemployment and the electricity crisis, quality leadership appears to be lacking in the country. ALSO READ: Thabo Mbeki bemoans South Africa’s lack of ‘quality leadership’ Mbeki’s scathing remarks have also led to questions being asked about whether or not he was indirectly taking...

