Additional accused added to R15 million Killarney precious stones heist bail application

Kersha-Leigh Stols will join Adrian MacKenzie and Etienne van der Walt for their schedule six bail applications on 16 July.

A third suspect accused of the theft of precious stones worth millions from an apartment in Killarney will join her co-accused in the dock next week.

Kersha-Leigh Stols appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after handing herself in to police on Monday.

She will return to court with Adrian MacKenzie and Etienne van der Walt after the state applied to have her added to the case involving the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer and the private security firm boss.

The magistrate confirmed that next week’s bail appearance will be a for a schedule six bail application, meaning the accused must prove there are exceptional circumstances that warrant their release on bail.

The matter was postponed to 16 July.

While MacKenzie and Van der Walt are being detained in Benoni police station’s holding cells until then, Stols will be held at Johannesburg correctional facility, better known as Sun City.

Stols’ defence attorney stated that she had handed herself to authorities after the legal team had established contact with detectives

He also signalled his intent to address the differences in detention venues with the court during the bail applications.

2023 Killarney incident

The trio are part of a group of six people alleged to have robbed a man in Killarney in 2023 of six boxes of sugilite and manganese stones valued at R14.9 million.

The state alleges that the accused were part of a group that carried out an armed raid, where they threatened the man with assault before taking the stones.

Independent Investigative Police Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping stated that other suspects are sought in connection with the incident.

“To date, three suspects have been arrested. The arrest of the remaining two of the five suspects is imminent.

“The suspects are facing a charge of corruption because of their unlawful conduct in the alleged raid and seizure of precious stones,” stated Suping.

A sixth individual was allegedly involved, but they are believed to have died in October 2025.