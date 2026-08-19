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R200m Port Shepstone cocaine heist suspect in court as Hawks probe deepens

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

19 August 2026

06:17 am

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The theft has subsequently come under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry,

R200m Port Shepstone cocaine heist suspect in court as Hawks probe deepens

A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the theft of a drug consignment from the Hawks’ Port Shepstone premises has appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court. Picture: iStock

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A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the theft of a drug consignment from the Hawks’ Port Shepstone premises and who has been the focus of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has made his first appearance in court.

Lucas Legabe appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrates ‘ Court on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, in relation to the Hawks Port Shepstone drug consignment that was stolen.

Investigations

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Legabe’s appearance comes after an intense investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Legabe was arrested on 7 August 2026.

“Subsequent to his arrest, he was charged and appeared in transit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in Germiston on 11 August 2026, where he was remanded in custody. Today, 18 August 2026, Legabe made his first appearance in Port Shepstone.”

Case

Legabe’s case was postponed to 8 and 9 September 2026 for a formal bail application.

Mogale said investigations are ongoing, with police continuing to pursue all those involved. Further arrests have not been ruled out.

Massive cocaine theft

The case centres on the theft of a massive 541kg cocaine consignment worth an estimated R200 million.

The drugs were originally seized in June 2021 after Hawks investigators inspected a container at the CHC depot in Isipingo, initially suspected of holding just 27kg – but later revealed to conceal the far larger haul.

The theft took place in November 2021, when suspects entered the exhibit storage facility through its windows and stole 541kg of cocaine.

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Madlanga testimony

The site’s alarm system was not operational at the time. A case of theft and business burglary was subsequently opened.

In June 2026, Testimony before the Madlanga Commission revealed that a whistleblower confessed to planning and executing the theft of 541kg of cocaine worth R200 million from the Hawks’ Port Shepstone office in 2021.

Hawks Colonel Gavin Jacob, who led the Durban serious organised crime unit, denied involvement but admitted to administrative lapses and poor security at the facility where the drugs were stored.

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arrest cocaine corruption charges drugs hawks KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Madlanga commission theft
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