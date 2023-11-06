AFU freezes R29m assets linked to syndicate who stole from Eskom

The ghost vending operation was allegedly initiated in 2012 by Mothelli Ben Theletsane, who was employed by Eskom.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been granted an order to freeze assets of a prepaid “ghost vending operation” initiated by an Eskom contract employee that allegedly stole electricity vouchers to the tune of over R36 million.

The order was granted by the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the restraint order is to freeze properties and cash worth R29 million belonging to a syndicate that stole from Eskom.

Ghost operation

Mahanjana said the ghost vending operation was allegedly initiated in 2012 by Mothelli Ben Theletsane, who allegedly illegally generated electricity vouchers, which he sold to the public for personal profit.

“Mothelli Ben Theletsane, who has since passed on, was employed at Eskom on a contract basis and worked in a pre-paid environment, supporting Eskom’s pre-paid vending system. He operated as a supervisor in his role and therefore obtained intimate knowledge of the operations of machines, and he also acquired technical expertise on the ins and outs of the Credit Dispensing Units (CDU).

“During his employment, he also acquired, unknowingly, to Eskom a Master Vending Unit (MVU), that can generate limitless prepaid electricity vouchers and a few CDUs, which he concealed after his exit from Eskom.

“After his passing in 2017, the business was taken over by his wife Thandi Roselinah Theletsane (50), and her three sons, Papi Isaac Theletsane (31) Tebello Lucky Theletsane (24) and Sibusiso Alfred Migal (34),” Mahajana said.

Lucrative

Mahanjana added that the business became so lucrative that it was expanded throughout all nine provinces.

“Through the syndicate, the Theletsane family and the company Mothelli Theletsane Holdings and Investment (PTY) Ltd, they managed to acquire 27 movable and 39 immovable properties worth over R23 million from the proceeds of crime.

The other 10 involved in the syndicate are Petrus Mohapi (43) Donald Rammusi (33), Victor Mdlalose (62) Joseph Mdlalose (38) Florence Mdlalose (28) Daniel Mapena Moleko (30) Xolani Dube (30), Lebohang Dennis Thabanyana (37), Raymond Balfour Mohapi (40) and Sebabatso Madibuseng Mbele (40).

She said they acquired 17 movable and one immovable property to the value of over R1.5 million.

“The Theletsane family together with 10 other accused, were arrested on 14 July 2021 and appeared at Fochville Magistrates’ Court. During the last appearance on 31 October 2023, the matter was remanded to 15 November 2023 for one of the accused to apply for legal aid assistance,” Mahanjana said.

