The true impact of SA’s Rugby World Cup victories

Okay, you got me. I’ll admit it: I’m the one. Yes, the one that’s always stirring. But it’s not my fault. The rest of the world can sometimes be wrong when I’m the only one who is right. As head of the stupid questions department, it is my duty to ask future rugby players to please, never, ever, ever, win the World Cup again. Winning that trophy was the worst thing that ever happened to South Africa and now we’ve gone and done it four times. Talk about shooting yourself in both feet and both knees… and then bragging about…

Yes, winning the Webb Ellis Cup is definitely one of the best financial moves a rugby player can make. It does secure them considerable income.

But what about the rest of us? What good has it brought the other 62 million of us?

Oh wait, yes, it gives President Cyril Ramaphosa an opportunity to parade with the trophy as if he had anything to do with winning it. The head of the gang that destroyed Eskom, SAA, Transnet, and every other state-owned enterprise now looks like a national hero in the media.

Thanks, Bokke. Well played. Winning the trophy – again – obviously also keeps the narrative alive of how sport has united all South Africans. I just wonder who came up with that spin. Brilliant back in 1995, I must admit, but now it’s stretched a bit thin.

United? Us South Africans? Sure. That’s why we have one of the highest crime rates and murder rates in the world. That’s also why we have quotas in sport and affirmative action laws and employment equity legislation and black economic empowerment.

All these are exemplary proof of how united we are, right? I don’t believe rugby has played any significant role in uniting anybody. What does unite us is our fear of falling victim to criminals, our utter contempt for the way the ANC has facilitated state capture, our disappointment in the lack of bringing the corrupt to justice, our dreams of a time when things will be better and our belief that change is imminent.

We need change, not a trophy.

