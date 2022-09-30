Case against alleged July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile delayed once again

Citizen Reporter

The court case against alleged July civil unrest instigator, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has been delayed once again.

2021 July unrest

Khanyile appeared briefly in the Durban Regional Court on Friday, on charges of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act, related to the deadly unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.

The case was expected to proceed to trial after Khanyile advised the court during his last appearance on 16 September that he changed his legal representatives.

This led to the matter being deferred to the end of September for the newly appointed attorney to familiarise himself with the documentation as well as to instruct an advocate in the case.

Charge sheet

In another twist of events on Friday, the matter had to be postponed again after Khanyile’s newly appointed attorney requested further particulars of the charge sheet before the trial could proceed.

The State, on the other hand, maintains that it’s prepared to proceed with the trial following several delays also in August.

Senior State Advocate Yuri Gangai had previously told the court that the delays were a deliberate attempt by the defence to frustrate the process.

The court said that while the situation was not acceptable, Khanyile could not be prejudiced by not having proper legal representation and access to documents related to the case.

The matter is expected back in court on 1 November 2022.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

