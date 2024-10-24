South Africans warned about ‘harbouring’ illegal immigrants after Mozambican suspect arrested [VIDEO]

Police said those who lease houses to undocumented migrants will face repercussions

Mthombeni was briefing the media on Thursday at the Eldorado Park police station. Picture: Screengrab

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said he is concerned about illegal immigrants in South Africa following the arrest of a Mozambican national for the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East, Soweto.

Samane’s half-naked body was found in an empty shack two streets away from her home on Monday, leaving the community enraged.

Watch: Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni on the arrest of the Mozambican suspect

[🔴LIVE NOW] Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni is giving an update on the arrest of a suspect in connection with the alleged rape and murder of 6-year-old Amantle Samane. Tune in to #eNCA #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct pic.twitter.com/Qr9DFgMSqv — eNCA (@eNCA) October 24, 2024

‘Harbouring’ illegal immigrants

Mthombeni said a special task team worked “tirelessly” to arrest the Mozambican suspect on Wednesday night.

“There was quite an intensive investigation collaborating with some of the witnesses and on that score, we are confirming as Saps the arrest of the suspect for rape and murder of a six-year-old.”

However, Mthombeni has expressed concerns about South Africans “harbouring” illegal immigrants.

“Of concern in this case is that we still have quite a serious challenge with some South Africans [continuing to] harbour illegal immigrants. I can confirm that this suspect is illegal in South Africa and yet we are having some South Africans collecting monthly rent from them.”

Mthombeni said the suspect does have a passport, without specifying whether it was a South African or Mozambican passport.

“We realised that he entered South Africa in 2022/04/11 and never he returned back to his country legally, so, this is a serious concern.”

Mthombeni said that they are looking into the where the suspect was renting in Soweto, warning that those who lease houses to illegal immigrants will face repercussions.

Rape and murder

SA Police Service spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the young girl was playing with other children when the man allegedly called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in Orlando.

“The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack. The matter was reported to the police, who immediately started searching for the suspect.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

