Amantle Samane case: Pethe Sara Simao to plead guilty on all counts — lawyer

The legal representative for Pethe Sara Simao, the Mozambican national accused of the rape and murder of Amantle Samane, said the accused will plead guilty on all four counts.

Simao made a brief appearance in the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division in Johannesburg, on Monday.

Speaking to the SABC News following his appearance, Advocate Ndivhuwo Masindi confirmed his client had decided to plead guilty on all four counts.

“Before we go on trial, we have to receive copies of the docket, which we have received. We perused it. After a thorough consultation with my client, we decided that he will plead guilty on all four counts. We took the decision after receiving the disclosure from the state,” said the advocate.

“He indicated that he does not want to waste the state’s time by going for a long trial. This is why he has now decided to plead guilty.”

The Simao is facing charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The case has been postponed to Friday, 15 August 2025.

Amantle Samane case

In October last year, the community of Orlando East in Soweto went from house to house searching for a man responsible for the rape and murder of six-year-old Samane.

Samane’s half-naked body was found in an empty shack two streets away from her home.

Police reported that the girl was playing with other children when the suspect, Simao, called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in Orlando.

He allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack. He went into hiding following the incident.

Community cooperation led to the arrest of the suspect.

Simiao, who abandoned his bail application, was previously hospitalised after being assaulted in jail.

When he appeared in court on 1 November 2024, the accused complained of injuries to his stomach, legs, and body.

