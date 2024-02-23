Court dismisses Anoj Singh’s application to relax his bail conditions

Singh wanted to take up a job in Dubai.

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Friday dismissed former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh’s application on Friday to relax his bail conditions.

This decision follows his application last week, wherein he sought relaxation of his bail conditions on the grounds of pursuing a job opportunity as a chief executive officer in Dubai, citing unemployment since 2018.

Singh had resigned from his position at Eskom in 2018 while under suspension.

However, the court rejected his application, reportedly due to concerns regarding the lack of details provided about his contract conditions.

Singh was arrested by the NPA, assisted by the Hawks, and charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and fraud in August 2022.

Evidence of Singh’s alleged corruption was presented to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

He joined former Group Chief Executive of Transnet Siyabonga Gama, former Group Chief Financial Officer Garry Pita, former Group Treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian Asset Management Director Daniel Roy (Novum Asset Management) and Kuben Moodley, Albatime Pty Ltd owner.

The charges stem from the locomotives transaction advisory tender which was awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1064 locomotives worth more than R54 billion.

According to Seboka, Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and ended up benefitting from the irregular appointment by Transnet in respect of the contract.

The contract value and scope for the services required was later escalated to more than R305 million.

“This agreement included, among other services, the sourcing of the China Development Bank loan and the Club loan which were in the amount of $2.5 billion, on behalf of Transnet (equivalent to R30 billion at the time),” said Seboka.

The accused also face charges linked to the R93.4 million paid to Trillian Asset Management in 2015.

They were granted R50 000 bail each and ordered to hand over their passports.