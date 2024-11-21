Courts

By Jarryd Westerdale and Carien Grobler

21 Nov 2024

Bail denied for Dezzi Liebenberg, Louis sings loudly from the cells

The Liebenbergs were arrested in October and join seven other accused of multiple charges of fraud and money laundering, among others.

Dezzi Liebenberg has had her bail denied.

Louis and Dezzi Liebenberg during the wife’s bail hearing. Picture: Supplied

The wife of diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has been denied bail in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 21 November.

Dezzi Liebenberg had been awaiting the outcome of her bail hearing since 15 November following the couple’s arrest in October this year.  

According to the magistrate, she failed to meet the burden of proof required to show that her release on bail would serve the interests of justice.

This implies that the evidence or reasoning she provided was inadequate or unconvincing under the applicable legal standard.

She will be remanded in custody until at least 4 February and will now await the outcome of her husband’s bail application which will be heard on 25 November.

Bail denied for Dezzi

The state had opposed bail, previously arguing that Dezzi should be considered a flight risk because she is afraid, having lost her private protection service.

It was further argued that the 50-year-old woman is on the verge of being evicted from her accommodation, having received her deposit and notice to vacate.

It was alleged that Dezzi could have access to hidden valuables, potentially having knowledge of her husband’s hidden wealth.

Liebenberg thrown out of court

Accompanying his wife during her bail application, Liebenberg was thrown out of court on Tuesday, then later sang loudly from the cells as the magistrate spoke.

Dezzi’s husband delayed his own bail application in anticipation of his application taking an extended period.

By doing so, he felt it would clear the way for his wife to be released earlier.

The Liebenbergs are among nine accused of 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering.

Not guilty plea

Dezzi has pled not guilty, saying her relationship with those connected with the case remains positive.

She stated that she had no access to evidence that could be tampered with and has provided only truthful information and cooperated with authorities throughout.

The Liebenberg’s relationship is said to have become serious in 2021 while she was loosely connected professionally.

She was appointed director of Tariomix on 30 June 2024 despite having no prior experience in the mining or diamond trade.

Louis is currently being held in Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre and will return to Bronkhorstspruit next week for his bail application.  

Louis Liebenberg

