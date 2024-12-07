Diamonds are (not) forever? DA to probe ‘contradictions’ in Mashatile’s Louis Liebenberg gift

The DA intends to mine for some answers regarding the diamond gifted to Deputy President Paul Mashatile by 'Carat King' Louis Liebenberg.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has come under fire for an ‘unsolicited gift’ to his wife, Humile, from diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg (top right). Pictures: Gallo Images, Facebook and iStock

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has indicated that it intends to request an investigation into “possible contradictions” in Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s official declarations of interests pertaining to a diamond gift by alleged ponzi king Louis Liebenberg.

The “unsolicited gift” from infamous “Carat King” Louis Liebenberg surfaced in the media in July with Mashatile claiming that the precious stone was gifted to his wife, Humile.

The generous gift came under a renewed spotlight this week against the backdrop of the sensational diamond scam trial involving Liebenberg and several others.

Declaration delay of Louis Liebenberg’s diamond gift to Mashatile

On Wednesday, Mashatile’s acting spokesperson, Keith Khoza, released a brief statement regarding the deputy president’s “diamond debacle”.

“As previously reported, the head of the office of the deputy president, Mduduzi Mbada, engaged professionals to verify the stone’s authenticity and value, for purposes of declaring it in Parliament,” said Khoza.

He further claimed that arrangements were allegedly being made to return the stone.

‘Diamond gifted to Mashatile – not wife’ – DA

In reply to the statement, DA Chief Whip in Parliament, George Michalakis, said Mashatile’s attempt “to side-step the serious allegation against him”, has merely served to raise suspicion.

“While Mashatile, through his Office, attempted to side-step the serious allegation against him, his communication has both opened suspicion and a new avenue of investigation.”

Michalakis based his argument on Mashatile’s claim that the diamond was given to his wife, which, according to the chief whip, contradicts whistleblower Heinlo Jooste’s version regarding this matter in an affidavit.

“The whistleblower’s version is that he was made to select a diamond for Mashatile – not his wife – at the deputy president’s residence.”

Last month, Daily Maverick reported that Jooste, who is Liebenberg’s former head of security, said he attended a meeting at the deputy president’s home at Waterfall Estate in November 2023, where he was allegedly instructed to select the precious gem for Mashatile.

ALSO READ: R37m ‘safe house’? Paul Mashatile lives in Waterfall mansion owned by son-in-law

DA to pursue diamond matter through two investigations

“The DA will pursue this serious allegation through two investigations,” Michalakis said.

“The DA will write to the Secretary to Cabinet, Phindile Baleni, to request that she launches an investigation within the Presidency about this gift, the declarations that the deputy president made at the time, and the nature of the stone received.

He added that if this stone is an uncut diamond, it would be illegal for the deputy president to have possessed it without holding a special license for this purpose.

“The DA will also write to the acting registrar of Parliament, requesting that the deputy president’s declaration of gifts received be reviewed and interrogated by Parliament’s Ethics Committee,” the party’s chief whip concluded.

‘Cash, gold and diamonds’ for politicians?

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported a damning statement purportedly written by Jooste exposed intimate details of how high-ranking politicians and government officials were allegedly given lavish gifts “including cash, gold and diamonds” during clandestine meetings with the alleged ponzi king.

Christmas behind bars for Liebenberg

Liebenberg, his wife Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering, and money laundering.

The group is accused of running a scam involving unpolished diamonds and fraud.

The trial has been postponed to 4 February 2025 for further investigation, with Liebenberg remaining in custody.

NOW READ: Diamond dealer in court: Liebenberg reveals lavish travels, then pulls plug on bail

Picture: Facebook/Public Figure