Liebenberg returns to court for bail hearing prep

Notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg's legal team faces challenges hindering their preparations for his upcoming hearing.

Louis Liebenberg defends himself during his bail application after his legal representative withdrew from the case. Picture: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier

Notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, 60, is set to return to the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Tuesday.

He’ll meet with his legal team to discuss his bail application, which is expected to be heard between 2 and 4 April.

Liebenberg’s lawyers have previously raised concerns about the strict visitation rules at Kgosi Mampuru II prison, saying they’ve struggled to consult with him properly. They reportedly only get short periods with him, challenging preparations for his bail application.

Liebenberg, his wife, Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 fraud, theft, racketeering, and money laundering charges. The other accused are Walter Niedinger, Liebenberg’s former lawyer; Ronelle Kleynhans, co-director of his company Tariomix; Nicky van Heerden, his personal assistant; Dewald Strydom, a former employee; Helena Schulenburg, a former office manager; and two other former directors of his companies, Hannes and Christelle Badenhorst.

Liebenberg’s ‘skivvy’ arrested

In an unexpected turn of events, Corné du Preez, 34, the tenth accused in the case, was arrested last week. He is expected to apply for bail in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday this week. Du Preez faces the same charges as his nine co-accused.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, a trusted informant of Lieberberg’s who requested to remain anonymous said that Liebenberg used Du Preez to do things for him outside of prison. The informant referred to him as Liebenberg’s “skivvy”.

The person did not answer a question about the details of Du Preez’s duties but did say that Louis’ former employees were stunned when he came into the picture, as they didn’t know about his involvement in Liebenberg’s dealings.

The bail battle: Application pushed to 25 February

Liebenberg started his bail application on 25 November 2024, when he passionately defended himself, vehemently denying the charges against him.

The case was expected to continue three days later, on 28 November, for cross-examining by the prosecution. However, Liebenberg requested to address the court and said that he had been sick in prison and still felt ill.

“I would like to abandon my bail application at this stage. We will revisit this with the requisition to court,” he concluded.

Liebenberg was expected to continue his bail application in the Bronkhorstspruit Magitrate’s Court on 4 February. However, after a brief appearance in court, Liebenberg’s bail application was postponed to 25 February.

The case against him and his co-accused will continue on 8 July.

