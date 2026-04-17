Bellarmine Mugabe and cousin plead guilty to multiple charges [VIDEO]

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze will return to court on 25 April for sentencing.

The youngest son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has pleaded guilty to two separate charges.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with a shooting at their Hyde Park residence in February.

The pair were accused of attempted murder after an employee at their Johannesburg home sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Mugabe pleaded guilty to contravening the Firearms Act by pointing a firearm at the victim, as well as the Immigration Act for being in South Africa illegally.

Tobias Matonhodze pleaded guilty to his attempted murder charge, as well as defeating the ends of justice, possession of an illegal firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Mugabe’s defence counsel stated that he and Matonhodze had since compensated their victim and had offered further assistance.

In arguing for a light sentence, the defence counsel stated the pair could pay a further fine and were willing to purchase return tickets to Zimbabwe as soon as released.

Mugabe and Matonhodze will return to court on 25 April for sentencing.

WATCH: Mugabe and Matonhodze’s defence council argues for a light sentence.

*This is a developing story