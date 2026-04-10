Duo accused of murdering Lekompo music producer to remain behind bars

Gadifele Lastborn Maimela was murdered on 6 April 2026.

Two men accused of murdering 25-year-old Lekompo music producer Gadifele Lastborn Maimela will remain behind bars until their next court appearance.

The accused, 25-year-old Masheleng July Mashishi and 27-year-old Karabo Kgoroshi Lucas from Mankweng, appeared in Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

They are facing charges of attempted murder and murder.

Murder

Maimela was murdered on 6 April 2026. It is alleged that he was with his friends when they asked him to request a Bolt for them.

After he had requested the Bolt, he then accompanied his friends to the gate. Upon arrival at the gate, they saw the two men standing there, along with their Bolt.

“The men then forced their way in the yard and while they were confronted a fight ensued then they produced a gun and shot at the deceased and his friend,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi.

“The friend was also injured, whereas Maimela succumbed to the injuries sustained. The matter was reported to the police, and the perpetrators were arrested the following day.”

The matter was postponed to 16 April 2026 for a formal bail application, and the accused remains in custody.

Cricketer gets bail

Meanwhile, a former Claremont Cricket Club cricket player accused of murdering his girlfriend, Elana Brooke, and allegedly making it look like a suicide, has been released on R 5 000 bail.

Tristan Perez, a once-celebrated star batsman, appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9 April, for a formal bail application.

The 24-year-old Peres was arrested after what was understood to be a domestic dispute that resulted in the death of 46-year-old Brooke in Heathfield earlier this month.

During bail proceedings on Thursday, Magistrate B Khan outlined the legal process for Peres, saying the state failed to prove he posed a danger to society and would evade trial.