Brown Mogotsi says he never tried to escape from prison

Mogotsi's bail application was postponed to 11 September for transcripts of the accused's previous appearances to be brought to court.

Brown Mogotsi had denied attempting to escape custody, explaining the consequences of being caught were too severe.

A visibly drained Mogotsi appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, where he brought another bail application, this time on the premise of having new facts for consideration.

The matter was postponed to 11 September after Mogotsi’s challenging of the evidence forced the state to request that the transcripts of his previous appearances be brought before the court.

Mogotsi was adamant that the contents of the evidence against him had been mentioned, and that such evidence proved he did not orchestrate the alleged hit made on him in November.

The state denied this, stating the transcripts were necessary to determine what exactly was said about the evidence in question and Mogotsi’s subsequent interpretation.

Mystery officer

Mogotsi was earlier answering questions about his alleged escape plot, saying no wardens had suspected him of trying to escape and stressing that such a suspicion was not taken lightly by correctional services officers.

He explained the series of events and subsequent treatment since being accused of plotting to escape.

Mogotsi said on the morning of 20 August, his court day began with being called from the cells to move toward the vehicle that would transport him to the court.

“As the truck was about to start, one police officer came to say he has to cuff my legs. It was the first time I have seen that police officer.

“He was not a regular driver, not that I know them by name, but I am able to recognise all the truck drivers who usually bring us to court.

“After he cuffed me, I never saw him again,” Mogotsi said.

He explained that after his appearance he went back to the truck and when boarding the transport back to prison, the cuffs were taken off.

He said no mention of an escape or the cuffing was mentioned until he came back to court.

‘Prison rules are very stringent’

Mogotsi was asked what privileges he had while in custody, stating he had Friday visitations, access to books, as well as the in-prison tuck shop.

He said that if he would be suspected of trying to escape, wardens would clamp down hard on him.

“The prison rules are very stringent, even [for] using vulgar words or fighting. To escape is the worst case where the prison will act, more harsher than other transgressions.

“If any of the transgressions are committed by any inmate, the first step is to revoke those privileges. None of my privileges were revoked,” said Mogotsi.

The accused’s defence produced an affidavit confirming his new address, but stated this had been wrongfully interpreted in the past.

Mogotsi claimed the investigating officers were not honest about their attempts to trace him, noting that one had allegedly sent him messages from outside his home, joking about wanting to swim in his pool.

“To come to court and say the houses are three houses apart, to say this person is not traceable, it shows a person is personal,” said Mogotsi.

Mogotsi faces multiple charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm, perjury, and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, among others.

The transcripts of Mogotsi’s previous appearances will be brought before the court when the bail application resumes on 11 September.