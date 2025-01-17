‘One victim had his arm chopped off’: 5 men allegedly hacked to death with bush knife in Inanda

Police officers responded to reports of multiple murders on Friday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after five men were allegedly hacked to death with a bush knife

It is understood the men were killed at the Bambayi area in Inanda.

Bodies

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of multiple murders on Friday morning.

“Upon arrival at the crime scenes, three bodies were found at a sports ground near a school. The other two bodies were discovered in another field, about a kilometre away from the first crime scene.

“Information at police’s disposal at this stage suggests that the victims, aged between 19 and 26 years old, were allegedly kidnapped from their homes in Bambayi around midnight and their bodies were only discovered just after 6h30 in the morning with multiple injuries. One victim had his one arm chopped off,” Netshiunda said.

Motive

Netshiunda added that the motive of the killings is unknown at this stage.

KZN police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.”

Police commander killed

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a 59-year-old police officer was shot dead in an apparent hit.

Lieutenant-Colonel Pieter Pretorius, commander of the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo, was reportedly on his way to see an informant when an armed suspect accosted him.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said a search for suspects is underway.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are still sketchy at this stage, and more details will be shared at a later stage. However, it is reported that Lieutenant Colonel Pretorius was driving in an official vehicle when he was shot. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

“After the shooting, the assailant allegedly got into a white sedan and fled the scene.”

Ndubane said a team of experts in the investigation field has been assembled to probe the incident with the hope of arresting anyone behind the murder.

