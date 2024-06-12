PPE tender fraud and corruption case against Kishene Chetty postponed

The PPE tender fraud and corruption case against businessman Kishene Chetty and his co-accused has been postponed to provide instructions to their legal representatives when the matter resumes.

Chetty and 15 of his co-accused appeared the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday. The matter has been postponed to 1 August.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the other 11 accused in the same matter are expected back in court on 4 July to confirm the completion of their applications for legal aid.

“Bail was extended to 24 of the accused, while a warning was issued to one accused who is out on a warning, to return to court on the two court sittings.”

Mamothame said the accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption, forgery and theft

“This relates to payments of legal fees to a firm of attorneys to benefit those who were members of the South African Police Service (Saps) at the time when they were arrested, for a separate corruption case that is sitting at the Pretoria High Court, set to appear on Friday, 14 June 2024.

“Proceeds of unlawfully awarded PPE contracts valued at approximately R8m to companies linked to Chetty, were allegedly used to pay for the gratifications,” Mamothame said.

Police branding case

The matter emanates from a R56 million tender fraud case wherein procurement documents were allegedly tampered with in a tender meant for the branding of police vehicles.

Mamothame said falsified quotations were allegedly provided to the South African Police Service.

Chetty and his co-accused are facing 456 charges, including racketeering, fraud, corruption, theft, forgery and money laundering.

Among the accused are police officials who allegedly participated in the fraudulent processing of the tender and 22 companies and their directors.

