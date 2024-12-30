Case against Eldorado Park cop for murder of girlfriend postponed [VIDEO]

The officer who could not attend court on Monday due to his injuries is under police guard at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

An Eldorado Park police officer who allegedly killed his girlfriend with his service pistol in the early will remain under police guard in a hospital until his case resumes next year.

Watch the court proceedings of the Eldorado Park police officer

[WATCH] Protea Magistrate's Court postpones the matter against a 42-year-old police accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend in Eldorado Park. He could not make it to court due to illness and is under police detention at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. The matter will go… pic.twitter.com/Sal8tt3l1s — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 30, 2024

Police guard

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the matter will be back in court on 6 January 2025.

“The officer is still in hospital under police guard after trying to commit suicide when he was arrested for the alleged murder of the girlfriend. The officer is expected to appear in person January.”

Murder

The officer used his service pistol to kill his girlfriend, Chesnay Keppler, who was a crime prevention warden last week.

Suping said the 42-year-old officer allegedly fired several shots at his 22-year-old girlfriend through the window at her residence in Eldorado Park following a domestic dispute.

“After the incident, the accused officer fled the scene. As he was about to be arrested during the day, he allegedly shot at himself.”

GBV

Last week, acting Gauteng premier Lebogang Maile said men must take the lead in combating gender-based violence (GBV) since other men predominantly perpetrate this crime.

“It’s hurting to see that the woman was killed by the man who was supposed to protect her. I am told that the man is in the hospital, and we are praying that he must not die so that he can face the crime that he committed because death will be an easy way out.”

“I interacted with all the stakeholders to ensure he does not get bail when he appears in court. Those who know him say he has a violent past,” Maile said.

Maille called on all the stakeholders to fight against GBV like the country did when fighting other pandemics such as HIV and COVID-19.

