Maile calls for men to lead the fight against GBV

Gauteng acting Premier Lebogang Maile urges men to lead in combating GBV after a police officer allegedly killed his girlfriend in Eldorado Park.

Gauteng Acting Premier, Lebogang Maile visited the home of the late Gauteng Traffic Warden, Patricia Keppler, following her murder. Picture: X/@GP_CommSafety

Men must take the lead in combating gender-based violence (GBV) since this crime is predominantly perpetrated by other men, said Gauteng acting Premier Lebogang Maile on Saturday afternoon.

Maile was visiting the family of Chesnay Keppler in Eldorado Park. Keppler, a Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, who was a police officer.

The 42-year-old officer allegedly shot and killed his 22-year-old girlfriend on Thursday morning in Eldorado Park.

Officer shot 22-year-old girlfriend

Lizzy Suping, a spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, said the man used his service pistol to kill Keppler.

Suping said the man who was admitted to Baragwanath Hospital after he allegedly shot himself was expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate Court on Monday.

“The officer allegedly fired several shots at his 22-year-old girlfriend through the window at her residence in Eldorado Park, following a domestic dispute. After the incident, the accused officer fled the scene.”

“As he was about to be arrested during the day, he allegedly shot himself. We have reconstructed the crime scene, and the officer is facing a murder charge,” said Suping.

Maile said it was about time that men came out in numbers to protect women against abuse.

Time for men to protect women against GBV — Maile

“It is hurting to see that the woman was killed by the man who was supposed to protect her. I am told that the man is in the hospital, and we are praying that he must not die so that he can face the crime that he committed because death will be an easy way out.”

“I interacted with all the stakeholders to make sure that when he appears in court, he does not get bail. Those who know him say he has a violent past. I am calling on all the stakeholders to fight against GBV like we did when fighting other pandemics such as HIV and Covid-19. I have realised that the GBV does not want to go away,” said Maile.

Maile said it was essential to prevent GBV incidents from happening.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said it was deeply alarmed and saddened by the increasing number of killings and suicides among law enforcement officers.

“This tragic and concerning trend highlights the severe mental health challenges faced by those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities.”

Tragic and concerning trend

“Popcru stands in solidarity with the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers, and we extend our deepest condolences to all affected,” the statement read.

“Law enforcement officers are exposed to high levels of stress, trauma, and dangerous working conditions daily. The emotional toll of these pressures, coupled with the stigma surrounding mental health issues, has led to devastating consequences.”

“It is unacceptable that the very individuals tasked with ensuring the safety and well-being of others often find themselves struggling in silence, unable to access the help and support they need.”

Popcru added that the stigma surrounding mental health in law enforcement must be actively dismantled.

“Officers should feel safe and supported when seeking help, without fear of judgement or career repercussions. It is vital to create a culture that encourages officers to reach out for assistance without fear of discrimination.”

Culture that encourages officers to reach out for help

“Police stations and correctional facilities should implement workplace wellness programs that provide regular mental health check-ins, stress management workshops, and coping mechanisms for dealing with trauma. These programs should be mandatory and integrated into the daily functioning of law enforcement agencies,” the statement read.

The union previously said it was worried about the gender-based violence that was being perpetrated by law enforcement officers against their colleagues.

