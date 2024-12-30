Eldorado Park cop to appear in court for murder of girlfriend [VIDEO]

Chesnay Keppler was allegedly killed by her intoxicated police officer boyfriend on Boxing Day in front of witnesses.

An Eldorado Park police officer, who allegedly killed his girlfriend with his service pistol in the early hours of 26 December 2024, will make his first court appearance at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the officer used his service pistol to kill his girlfriend, Chesnay Keppler, who was a crime prevention warden.

Watch acting Gauteng premier Lebogang Maile visiting the family

[Watch] @GautengProvince Acting Premier, @LebogangMaile1 briefing the media on his engagement with Eldorado Park @SAPoliceService management and the visit to the Keppler family. pic.twitter.com/wtsJqBO2UM — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) December 28, 2024

Cop faces murder charge after Eldos shooting

The 42-year-old officer allegedly fired several shots at his 22-year-old girlfriend through the window at her residence in Eldorado Park following a domestic dispute.

“After the incident, the accused officer fled the scene. As he was about to be arrested during the day, he allegedly shot at himself. He is in hospital under police guard.

“Ipid has reconstructed the crime scene, and the officer is facing a murder charge,” Suping said.

ALSO READ: Maile calls for men to lead the fight against GBV

GBV

Last week, acting Gauteng premier Lebogang Maile said men must take the lead in combating gender-based violence (GBV) since other men predominantly perpetrate this crime.

Maile visited Keppler’s family in Eldorado Park.

“It’s hurting to see that the woman was killed by the man who was supposed to protect her. I am told that the man is in the hospital, and we are praying that he must not die so that he can face the crime that he committed because death will be an easy way out.”

“I interacted with all the stakeholders to ensure that he does not get bail when he appears in court. Those who know him say he has a violent past. I’m calling on all the stakeholders to fight against GBV like we did when fighting other pandemics such as HIV and Covid-19. I have realised that GBV does not want to go away,” said Maile.

Maile said it was essential to prevent GBV incidents from happening.

Additional reporting by Masoka Dube

NOW READ: 16 Days of Activism: GBV ‘pandemic’ continues to haunt SA