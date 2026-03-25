Cat Matlala to remain in custody as his cop ‘girlfriend’ among those granted bail

12 police officers appeared alongside Matalala at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on Wednesday

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will stay behind bars, while his co-accused are set to be released after securing bail.

Matlala appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 25 March 2026 in connection to the awarding of a R360 million health services tender with the South African Police Service (Saps).

The contract was awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, in June 2024 and was later cancelled in May 2025 after alleged irregularities were uncovered.

Matlala, who is accused one, was joined in court by Medicare24 Holdings managing director James George Murray (Accused two) and 12 police officers, all facing charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

ALSO READ: Cat Matlala seeks separation of trial as defence accuses state of deliberate delays

Those implicated include Captain Brian Cartwright (Accused three), Matlala’s alleged girlfriend Brigadier Rachel Matjeng (Accused four), Brigadier Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema (Accused five), Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe (Accused six), Colonel Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka (Accused seven) and Major-General Busisiwe Temba (Accused 10).

Brigadier Kirsty Jonker (Accused 11), Brigadier Petunia Lenono (Accused 12), Brigadier Ofentse Tlhoale (Accused 13), Colonel Nonjabulo Mngadi (Accused 14), Colonel Anton Paulsen (Accused 15) and Colonel Johannes Monyai (Accused 16) have also been charged.

Also listed are Luxo Africa Brand Investments (Accused 9) alongside Medicare24 Tshwane District (Accused 8).

Cat Matlala’s R360 million tender

During proceedings, prosecutor Santhos Manilall presented a statement – signed by Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) lead investigator Suneel Bellochun and senior investigator Brian Padayachee – detailing the state’s case.

According to the affidavit, the charges are divided into four sections: the submission of the tender, its facilitation and approval, alleged corruption through gratifications, and money laundering.

Murray and Cartwright are accused of assisting Matlala in preparing the bid submission.

READ MORE: Saps CFO describes Cat Matlala contract as an ’embarrassment’

Cartwright’s role has come under particular scrutiny, with the affidavit stating he was “well acquainted” with Matlala and should have recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

He was involved in compiling the bid evaluation committee (BEC) minutes and submitting documentation to the bid adjudication committee (BAC).

Misrepresentations identified

Members of the BEC – Ngema, Nethengwe, Temba, Jonker, Lenono, Tlhoale, Mngadi, Paulsen and Monyai – allegedly failed to flag critical issues during the evaluation process.

“Several misrepresentations” were identified in the bid, including incorrect addresses and insufficient infrastructure.

“Based on the misrepresentations by the BEC, Medicare24 Tshwane District should have been disqualified,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: ‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission

Maleka, a senior procurement officer, is accused of failing to properly scrutinise the submission before recommending it to the BAC for approval.

“Accused seven should have raised several queries, which have resulted in Medicare24 Tshwane District being disqualified.”

Despite the red flags, the BAC awarded the contract to Medicare24 Tshwane District, approving a value of R228.6 million (R228 665 280).

Subsequently, over R50 million (R50 310 590.86) was paid to the company.

Rachel Matjeng appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 25 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The court heard that Matjeng, who works in Saps’ forensic services division, played a role in implementing the contract by facilitating purchase orders.

She allegedly received three payments of R300 000 in bribes between January and March 2025.

The state further alleges that money laundering took place through financial flows between Matlala, Medicare24 and Luxo Africa Brand Investments.

State opposes bail for Cat Matlala

While the state did not oppose bail for most of the accused, it took a firm stance against Matlala’s release as he is already in custody in a separate case related to the attempted murder of his former partner, Tebogo Thobejane.

“Accused one was requisitioned from custody is currently appearing in another matter, a conspiracy to murder, in which he was not released on bail.

“I respectfully submit that if accused number one wishes to apply for bail, I will depose an affidavit to oppose the release of bail,” Manilall told the court.

The prosecution proposed bail of R80 000 for Murray, Cartwright, Matjeng and Maleka, and R40 000 for the remaining accused.

The proceedings were briefly interrupted by a power outage before the court delivered its ruling.

All accused, except Matlala, were granted bail.

The case has been postponed to 13 May, Matlala is due back in court on 7 April.

He had earlier indicated that he would not proceed with a bail application for now, and the postponement was granted to allow him to consult with his legal team.

NOW READ: Ekurhuleni awarded R3.4m tender to Cat Matlala’s wife despite ‘red flags’