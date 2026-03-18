Cat Matlala seeks separation of trial as defence accuses state of deliberate delays

The defence has argued that the evidence provided remains incomplete.

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala returned to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, alongside four co-accused, as ongoing pre-trial delays continued to draw criticism from the defence.

The case has been repeatedly postponed in recent weeks, with much of the hold-up attributed to outstanding disclosures as defence lawyers have consistently argued that the evidence provided remains incomplete.

Matlala is being tried with his wife, Tsakane Matlala, together with alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama.

The accused are facing a range of charges, including attempted murder as well as conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice relating to three separate shooting incidents between 2022 and 2024.

Judge unhappy as state seeks postponement

Prosecutor Elize le Roux told the court that the state required additional time to finalise disclosures and requested another postponement.

She also noted that Nzama’s representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – a process allowing accused individuals to request reconsideration of charges – were still pending.

“There are certain aspects that are raised in the representations that we need to investigate further,” Le Roux said.

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She added that the state needed two weeks to complete the process.

Le Roux also attributed the repeated delays since early February partly to the defence, citing the filing of representations and a change of legal representation.

However, Judge William Karam expressed dissatisfaction, highlighting that he had intended for all pre-trial issues to be finalised before the end of the judiciary’s first term on 27 March.

“Obviously, the court is not happy with what has transpired,” Karam said.

Defence accuses state of deliberate delays

Matlala’s lawyer, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, argued that the state’s conduct was intentionally delaying proceedings, with pre-trial issues still unresolved.

“I can’t help but get the impression that this is now punishment for us wanting to exercise our constitutional rights by asking for documents we are entitled to,” Van den Heever told the court.

She emphasised that the police and prosecution have a duty to gather and disclose all relevant evidence.

“That docket should include everything that is needed for a trial.”

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Van den Heever warned that the defence could bring a section 342A application, which addresses unreasonable delays in criminal proceedings, arguing that the ongoing case was prejudicing her client.

“The longer this matter is being dragged out, and that black cloud hanging over him, we have an issue. How can we protect somebody’s rights when everybody out there is without one iota of evidence?”

She further stressed the constitutional right to a proper defence and a speedy trial.

Van den Heever also confirmed that Matlala’s wife had withdrawn her representations.

“Having consulted, having looked at certain evidence and having looked at the indictment, we have made a decision not to continue with the representations.”

Cat Matlala seeks separation of trial

Following a brief adjournment, Van den Heever indicated that the defence intends to petition the Judge President of the Gauteng High Court, or the deputy, to secure an expedited trial date.

She also stated that the defence plans to bring an application to have the trial separated.

“We do not believe that’s in the interest of my client to be further detained,” Van den Heever added.

The lawyers further revealed that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) had undertaken to keep Matlala at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria after he was transferred back from high-security eBongweni supermax prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Matlala had been relocated from Kokstad last December due to security concerns.

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However, his legal team has challenged the transfer, citing concerns about access to consultations.

“We have ascertained from them. He will be detained here and not be transferred to Kokstad,” Van den Heever remarked.

Le Roux confirmed that the state would oppose the separation of the trial application.

“It’s not in the interest of justice that a criminal trial be run piecemeal,” she told the court.

Karam adjourned the matter to Wednesday, 25 March, for Nzama’s pre-trial proceedings, and directed the NPA to deliver its decision on the representations by Monday, 23 March.

Attempted hits

The case against Matlala and his co-accused centres around a series of alleged botched hit attempts carried out against different targets over several years.

Among the key incidents is an October 2023 shooting of actress Tebogo Thobejane, who previously had been in a relationship with Matlala.

Other allegations stem from separate incidents involving businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubong, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

Only Tsakane Matlala and Nzama are out on bail.

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