Chaos in Durban Labour Court: Onlooker hurls abuse at judge, manhandles interpreter

'Any form of violence, intimidation, abuse, or disorderly conduct on a court premises is strongly condemned'

Disorder erupted inside the Durban Labour Court when a member of the public hurled abuse at staff and the presiding judge, manhandled a court interpreter, and later circulated a video online that officials say undermines the dignity of the judiciary.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Courtroom behaviour

In a statement, Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court, Judge Mogomotsi Edwin Molahlehi, said the individual’s behaviour in the courtroom was unacceptable.

“It has come to our attention that the individual has circulated a video on social media that undermines the dignity and reputation of a member of staff. Such conduct is equally deplorable and constitutes a serious breach of the standards of respect expected of court officials.

“Any form of violence, intimidation, abuse, or disorderly conduct on a court premises is strongly condemned, as it undermines the integrity and dignity of the judiciary, court officials, and all court users. Courts are institutions established to uphold the rule of law and administer justice in a fair, impartial, and dignified manner,” Molahlehi said.

Decorum

Molahlehi appealed for decorum in the court.

“While any person appearing before the court is entitled to express their views and to pursue their legal rights through appropriate legal processes, such rights must be exercised with due regard for the decorum, dignity, and authority of the courts.

“Respectful conduct within courtrooms is fundamental to maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice,” he said.

Molahlehi said the matter is receiving the necessary attention from the relevant authorities, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.

Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni

Meanwhile, the Magistrates Commission has confirmed the retirement of Tuleto Tonjeni, the former chief magistrate who presided over the high-profile bail application of taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and others at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court.

Tonjeni formally notified the commission on 9 July 2025, in terms of section 13(1) of the Magistrates Act, of her intention to retire effective 31 May 2026. Her last working day was Friday, 29 May 2026.

On that same day, the commission received a supplementary complaint from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Investigations

The Magistrates Commission said it will continue to investigate Tonjeni despite her retirement on Friday.

The commission’s ethics committee chairperson, Advocate Naomi Manaka, said the commission received a supplementary complaint from the NPA on the day of Tonjeni’s retirement.

The complaint against Tonjeni centres on her conduct during Sibanyoni’s bail proceedings on 15 and 18 May.