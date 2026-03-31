JUST IN: Court dismisses legal bid to overturn Andy Mothibi as NDPP

In January 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended his decision to appoint Mothibi.

A bid to overturn the appointment of Andy Mothibi as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has been dismissed.

The ruling was handed down in the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

Barnabas Xulu and Partners approached the Gauteng High Court, arguing that the advisory panel appointed to select candidates was unconstitutional.

Judgement

“The applicant is confusing consistency with rationality. It is arguably unfair to appoint the tenth respondent without him being screened by an advisory panel. The President was, however, not constrained to again use an advisory panel to appoint the 10th respondent,” the court ruled

“Time was running out as the incumbent would vacate her position at the end of January. The fact that the President appointed a person whose fitness is not being questioned speaks of a rational decision.”

Appointment

In January 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended his decision to appoint Mothibi as the new NDPP, despite Mothibi not being among the candidates interviewed for the position.

Six candidates, including former NDPP Menzi Simelane, were interviewed by an advisory panel appointed by Ramaphosa to identify the most suitable person for the role.

*This is a developing story

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