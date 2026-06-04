Dry and mild weekend ahead for Gauteng as winter settles in

Saturday will see mostly clear skies in both cities.

Pretoria and Johannesburg can expect a mostly clear, dry weekend with temperatures ranging from lows of 6°C to highs of 20°C, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service expects a settled, dry weekend across Gauteng, with no rain expected in either Pretoria or Johannesburg from Friday through Sunday.

After a Thursday marked by showers and thundershowers in Pretoria, residents in both cities can look forward to clear skies and mild daytime temperatures as the weekend approaches.

A cool start with clearing skies

Pretoria is set for a chilly Friday, with the weather service recording a minimum temperature of 7°C and a maximum of only 17°C, the coolest day of the three-day period.

Humidity will sit at 35% for the day, with winds coming from the west-southwest at 27.8 km/h.

Sunrise is at 06:48 and sunset at 17:23, with 0% chance of rain and 0 mm of rainfall expected.

Looking at the details throughout the day, the weather service shows conditions beginning partly cloudy, with humidity at 65% and a temperature of 9°C, clearing to mostly clear by 8am, with temperatures at 8°C.

By the afternoon at 2pm, temperatures will have climbed to 16°C under mostly clear skies, before easing back to 12°C by 8pm.

Wind speeds remain consistent at 9.3 km/h throughout, coming from the west-southwest before shifting to a southwesterly direction by evening.

In Johannesburg, Friday tells a slightly different story. The weather service forecasts a minimum of 6°C and a maximum of 14°C, notably cooler than Pretoria, with partly cloudy conditions persisting through much of the day.

Humidity will be higher than in Pretoria, reaching 65% at 2am and climbing to 75% by 8am, then dropping to 40% by 2pm and settling at 50% by 8pm.

Temperatures will reach 7°C at both 2am and 8am before rising to 14°C in the afternoon and cooling to 10°C at night.

Conditions are expected to transition to mostly clear only by 8pm. Sunrise in Johannesburg is expected at 6.49am and sunset at 5.23pm, with moonrise at 9.48pm and moonset at 10.43am.

No rain is expected, with a 0% probability of rain.

The weekend’s warmest day brings clear skies

Saturday shapes up as the more pleasant of the weekend days for both cities.

The weather service forecasts mostly clear to clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures recovering from Friday’s cool-down.

In Pretoria, the maximum temperature will reach 20°C with a minimum of 7°C.

Humidity drops further to 25%, and winds will shift from south-southwest early in the morning to west-northwest by the afternoon.

At 2am, conditions will be mostly clear with a temperature of 19°C and humidity at 40%.

By 8am, conditions shift to partly cloudy as the temperature drops to 10°C, before warming significantly to 20°C under mostly clear skies by 2pm. By 8pm, the weather service expects clear skies with a temperature of 12°C.

No rainfall is anticipated, and the probability of rain remains 0%.

Johannesburg mirrors much of this pattern on Saturday, according to the weather service.

The city will record a minimum of 6°C and a maximum of 18°C, with humidity levels tracking similarly to Pretoria across the day, 45% at 2am, 40% at 8am, dropping to 25% by 2pm and settling at 35% by 8pm.

Temperatures will be 18°C at 2am, cooling to 8°C by morning before climbing back to 18°C in the afternoon and dropping to 11°C by night.

Wind direction shifts through the day from south-southwest to southerly to west-northwest.

The weather service expects sunrise at 6.50am, moonrise at 10.43pm, sunset at 5.23pm, and moonset at 11.18am. Rain probability remains at 0%.

A gentle close to the weekend

Sunday rounds off the weekend on a quiet, dry note for both cities, with the weather service continuing to forecast mostly clear conditions and no rainfall.

Pretoria will see a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 20°C, with humidity at 45% in the morning and 30% by evening.

The weather service noted winds from the east at 8am, then shifting to a light southwesterly by 8pm.

Morning temperatures are expected at 11°C, rising to 13°C by evening, suggesting cloud cover may keep the full daytime peak suppressed.

Rain probability remains at 0%, and no rainfall is expected.

In Johannesburg, Sunday will bring a minimum of 6°C and a maximum of 18°C, according to the weather service.

Humidity will sit at 40% in the morning and ease to 30% by 8pm, with mostly clear conditions throughout both time slots.

Temperatures will be 9°C at 8am and 13°C by 8pm, with light winds from the southwest.

Sunrise is recorded at 6.50am with sunset at 5.23pm, moonrise at 11.39pm and moonset at 11.50am. As with the rest of the weekend, the weather service forecasts zero rainfall and a no chance of rain.