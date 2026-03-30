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BREAKING: Court dismisses Zuma and Mbeki’s bid for the removal of Sisi Khampepe

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

30 March 2026

09:43 am

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This means Khampepe will remain as chairperson of the TRC inquiry.

Justice Sisi Khampepe. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the bid by former president Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki to have retired Justice Sisi Khampepe recuse herself as chairperson of the commission of inquiry into stalled prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes identified in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report.

This means Khampepe will remain as chairperson of the TRC inquiry. The court handed down the judgment on Monday.

Appointment

Khampepe’s recusal was supported by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had initially appointed her.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Khampepe’s legal team argues ‘she has been left out to dry’

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apartheid Gauteng high court Jacob Zuma Thabo Mbeki Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)

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