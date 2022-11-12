Sipho Mabena
12 Nov 2022
Courts

Court misconstrued Aarto Act when declaring it unconstitutional, says RTMC

Aarto seeks to remove traffic infringements from the ambit Criminal Procedure Act and turn enforcement into an administrative process.

Photo: Citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda
The Constitutional Court has confirmed that the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has been admitted as respondents in the legal tussle over the constitutionality of the contentious Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act and the Aarto Amendment Act. The entity claims the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) seriously erred in failing to cite the RTMC in the Pretoria high court application that declared the Act unconstitutional, as it intruded on the executive and legislative powers of local and provincial governments. This, according to RTMC, deprived the court information that would have assisted the court in making a judgement...

