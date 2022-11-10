Six killed in major Bloemfontein accident

Citizen Reporter

Six people have been killed in a accident involving an Interstate Bus and a truck on Thursday morning at the N8 Botshabelo offramp in the Free State.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the six people were declared dead on scene and there were also an unconfirmed number of injuries.

“The Interstate bus was travelling west towards Bloemfontein and the MAN truck was travelling east towards Thaba Nchu,” said RTMC in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly crash will form part of the investigations.

11 killed in Mpumalanga horror accidents

Eleven people, including three children, have been killed and three others injured in just two horrific road accidents on Mpumalanga roads, on Sunday.

In the first accident a Volkswagen Citi Golf overturned on the notorious R544 Road between Emalahleni and Verena, instantly killing five people.

Provincial Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said one person sustained serious injuries and was receiving treatment at KwaMhlanga Hospital.

Mmusi said the vehicle overturned and rolled several times, with the driver and passengers ejected from the vehicle in the process.

The R544 Road is notorious for horrific accidents that have claimed countless lives, including that of eMalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie.

Emalahleni mayor killed on the same road

Emalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband Esau Malatjie died on the same road in January when their SUV collided with a double cab bakkie.

The passenger was also killed in the crash between Gemsbokspruit and Verena.

Second incident

In the second accident, six people were killed in a swipe collision involving an articulated truck and a Mercedes-Benz sedan on the N4 highway towards Mbombela, near Montrose, on Sunday afternoon.

Mmusi said the deceased included three adults and three children, all occupants of the sedan, who died at the scene on impact.

Additional reporting by Sipho Mabena

