‘As’phelelanga’: Putco Mafani reflects on praise poet Jessica Mbanageni’s life

Mafani was particularly impressed by Mbangeni in 2019 at the funeral of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

Using the title of the song she was featured on to describe the void created by the passing of praise poet Jessica Mbanageni, Putco Mafani said the country is incomplete with her.

“She was a multi-talented young lady. Not only did she recite poems, but she collaborated with other artists in the making of music, top of the list would be Vusi Nova when she made a song with Vusi, As’phelelanga…and this time as’phelelanga [we are incomplete] because the first female poet of her stature has left us,” Mafani told The Citizen.

Mbangeni’s family confirmed her passing on Saturday.

‘Her name should be written in the annals of history’

The Ezemidlalo presenter on Umhlobo Wenene FM worked with Mbangeni on a few occasions in the past. One occasion that stood out when they worked together was the funeral of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu in 2019.

“There were different ministers from the religious sector and there were few of iimbongi [Xhosa praise poets] there,” averred Mafani.

“That day Jessica surprised many and sundry because, not only did she ascend the podium to recite a poem to honour the late King Zwelonke Sigcawu, but for some reason, it was my first time discovering that she also was a bishop, that was quite the surprise for me.”

“Her name should be written amongst those women who broke the barriers and were in the category of the ‘firsts’. Her name should be written in the annals of history as one of those.”

“Jessica was an internationally acclaimed woman Xhosa poet which is not very fashionable, to have a brave young woman who will defy all odds in an unprecedented way, get into the space dominated by male poets,” said Mafani.

SA’s female artists pass during Women’s Month 2024

The month of August saw the demise of influential women in the arts and culture space, beginning with 72-year-old Connie Chiume, followed by the passing of Crown Gospel Music Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule and on the last weekend of Women’s month it was confirmed that Mbangeni and Thabiso Sikwane have also died.

“We lost the lives of four great women, particularly in broadcasting and in the arts,” averred Mafani.

The former Kaizer Chiefs PRO reflected on working with Chiume in the 1990s on drama series Khululeka Siyavota which was initiated by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Education Department, designed to address issues related to voter education.

“It was my first time meeting Connie and she was a resourceful lady because of her experience, would advise younger inexperienced actors like myself. When we lost Connie my mind went back to that.”

“I will say, fortunately, these ladies were not murdered. Can you imagine if they were murdered it would be a mockery of the rise and dignity of women…still, if they died their natural death, they still did not deserve to die. God being God alone was not shocked, because with God there’s nothing that’s like a blind spot.”

The recent passing of Mbangeni and Sikwane shone the spotlight on the significance of these prominent women dying during Women’s Month.

“Probably God was satisfied with the roles they’ve played and allowed them to rest, to rest during Women’s Month. Perhaps to send a message to all women who are given a task in their hands to go the extra mile. These are young women who went the extra mile.”

“Thabiso also went into broadcasting when it was not really fashionable to do the kind of radio shows she was doing,” expressed Mafani.

“It’s a pity we lost women who contributed and made a mark in South Africa. We mourn contributors to society; though they were women, they did not want to listen to any form of oppression. Some of us men couldn’t do what these ladies did.”

