Gogo Skhotheni and husband mourn loss of 3-year-old son

Monde Jr Shange passed away on Monday at Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital.

Renowned DJ and sangoma Tumi Motsoeneng, popularly known as Gogo Skhotheni, and her estranged husband, Monde Shange, are grappling with the devastating loss of their three-year-old son, Monde Junior, who passed away on Monday afternoon.

Gogo Skhotheni shared the official statement, dated 2 September, of her baby’s passing on Tuesday morning, on her Instagram page.

The families confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating: “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Monde Jr Shange. Monde Jr departed this life at 15.00 on Monday, September 2nd, 2024, at Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital.”

The bereaved family further requested privacy as they navigate this profound loss, asking for understanding and compassion during their grieving process.

“We ask for your understanding and compassion in giving them the space they need during this difficult time of grieving,” the statement read.

Monde Jnr’s hospitilisation

Gogo Skhotheni had previously spoken out about her son’s health struggles, including his premature birth after a seven-month pregnancy and subsequent surgeries.

Monde Jr was born without the tube that transports food to the stomach and relied on a machine to be fed.

Despite his health challenges, Gogo Skhotheni remained steadfast in her faith, declaring “God is testing the wrong woman.”

In December Gogo Skhotheni got a tattoo of her son on her arm in his honour. At the time Monde Jnr. had been hospitalised for approximately a year and 8 months.

“I did this tattoo to feel more connected and to show him love because it’s difficult to express my feelings towards him while he’s on a hospital bed the whole day. One thing about my son, he smiles right through. His smile heals you. I go there to comfort him but he ends up comforting me,” she told TshisaLIVE.

The family’s journey has a fair share of its own trouble, with Monde Jr spending almost two years in the intensive care unit.

Skhotheni’s relationship with her ex-husband has also been tumultuous, with abuse allegations leading to an on-again, off-again dynamic.

As they mourn the loss of their young son, Gogo Skhotheni and Monde Shange face an unimaginable void.

In times of unbearable sorrow, the families find solace in the comforting words of Psalm 23:4, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

