Malema in court: EFF supporters rally for their leader [VIDEOS]

Fiery EFF leader Julius Malema will soon find out whether he will be going to jail after being found guilty of contravening gun laws.

Malema will appear at the East London Magistrate’s Court, where his pre-sentencing hearings will begin.

Guilty

The Red Berets leader was found guilty of violating the law by being in possession of an illegal firearm and being reckless while endangering the lives of others.

This case stems from the EFF’s rally in 2018, when Malema fired several rounds into the air, allegedly to rouse up the crowds at the gathering.

Eastern Cape police are out in full force to ensure safety during the sentencing.

In a bid to support their commander-in-chief, thousands of EFF supporters held a night vigil and marched through the streets of East London on Thursday.

EFF National Spokesperson, Commissar Sinawo Thambo, led a song at Orient Theatre ahead of the vigil.

Defend EFF

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dalmini said Magistrate Twanet Olivier must not “waste their time.”

“We are going to defend this organisation, she must not waste our time, she must say what she wants to say. She must bring that sentencing, then we will determine the next course of action.

“But one thing South Africans, the voters and members of the EFF must know, the president of the EFF in the afternoon is going back to [the EFF headquarters] Winnie Madikizela Mandela House to continue with the work that he was elected to lead the struggle of the poor and the landless of this country,” Dlamini said.

Dlamini added that the EFF is “not worried” about Malema’s sentencing.

3am in East London. Fighters are still awake at this hour to participate in the night vigil.

Malema in trouble

The maximum sentence for violating the Firearms Control Act is 15 years in prison, but some believe Malema could come out with a slap on the wrist.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen that the sentencing could dismantle Malema’s political career and possibly see him removed from parliament.

“Julius is in real trouble; the only thing that he can do is what we have described as following the Stalingrad strategy. He can try to appeal and do what Zuma did in court, but that will be extremely difficult. I will not be surprised if we are in the last phase of Julius Malema.

“I think that he is going to get a tough decision, and we need to remember that if he is found guilty for more than a year, he will lose his position in parliament,” he said.

Malema believes that he’s being targeted, and the case against him is being used to silence his political views.





The EFF Secretary General @DlaminiMarshall in conversation with SABC News at the Night Vigil.



We will defend the organisation no matter what!

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

