Fake ‘WesBank Agent’ pleads guilty after scamming a victim out of R312 000

Nyandeni claimed she could reduce the victim's bank credit.

A 34-year-old woman has been convicted and sentenced for seven counts of fraud in Malamulele, Vhembe District, after she falsely claimed to be an agent from the WesBank financing company.

Zandile Nyandeni appeared in court on 6 December 2023, where a male victim accused her of telephonically contacting him as an agent from the company. Nyandeni told him that she could reduce his bank credit over the phone because he had been selected as one of the bank’s honest customers.

“Open a file”

The man had believed her and was then told to “open a file” to start the documentation process. Between 6 December 2023 and 15 January 2024, the victim deposited a total of R312 000 into her account.

The case was investigated by Captain Puffy Thomas Maluleke of the Limpopo Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit. A warrant of arrest was issued on 4 June 2024 by the Malamulele regional court after the accused was traced and arrested at Alexandra Township.

She was later released on bail for R10 000 on 21 June 2024.

Following investigations, it was revealed that the accused was not employed by WesBank but had previously worked as a call centre agent in Randburg, Gauteng, and that the money was deposited into her personal bank account.

Guilty as charged

On Monday, Zandile pleaded guilty to all seven counts of fraud and asked the court, along with the male victim, for forgiveness.

The Giyani Commercial Crime Court offered her a fine of R400 000 or eight years of imprisonment. Nyandeni failed to pay the fine and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, urged community members to remain vigilant and verify any financial offers before making payments.

