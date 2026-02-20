DA MP bags R300k in ‘politically motivated’ defamation case, but NPA considering appeal

Mlindi Nhanha initially sued the NPA for R1 million in damages.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Mlindi Nhanha won a defamation case against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and was awarded R300 000 in damages.

The NPA, however, indicated it may appeal the ruling.

NPA’s attempted murder, assaults claims

Nhanha had taken the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda after the NPA released a media statement that he argued was false and damaged his reputation.

He initially sought R1 million in damages.

The statement, issued by NPA’s regional spokesperson Analisa Ngcakani, claimed that Nhanha had been arrested for attempted murder in April 2021 following a domestic incident at his home in Dyamala, Alice.

According to the NPA, the DA MP assaulted his wife, Vatiswa, as well as her brother, Mxolisi Daniel, and reportedly discharged a firearm at Daniel, though no one was hit.

It also noted Nhanha was granted R500 bail, and the NPA stated that it would determine whether to proceed with prosecution, even though the criminal complaint was withdrawn following an amicable resolution.

DA MP Mlindi Nhanha says statement harmed reputation

Nhanha argued before the high court on 22 September 2025 the press release was not true, defamatory, and had serious repercussions for his personal and professional life.

He contended that the statement was framed in a way that implied – and led readers to believe – that he was guilty of attempted murder, committed gender-based violence (GBV) against his wife, and had fired a gun at Daniel.

The DA MP further highlighted that the press release received extensive media coverage and was widely shared on social media.

This led to him being branded a “woman basher” and portrayed as a threat to his own family.

He added that the false allegations affected his work in Parliament, where colleagues allegedly distanced themselves from him.

The NPA, on the other hand, argued that the information in the statement came from the case docket, which included affidavits from Nhanha, Daniel and other family members.

The prosecuting authority told the court it had a duty to respond to media enquiries following Nhanha’s court appearance related to charges of pointing a firearm and discharging it in public.

The institution denied liability, claiming it did not know whether the statement’s contents were false or defamatory.

High Court ruling

Acting High Court Judge Nicola Molony found the NPA’s statement to be defamatory, noting that it imputed criminal offences of attempted murder and assault.

Molony said that the inclusion of the word “allegedly” did little to alter public perception, emphasising that the press release made no reference to any charges involving the use of a firearm.

“It, thus, cannot be said that the contents of press statement were substantially true and the defendant’s defence in this regard must fail.

“The defendant accordingly did not successfully rebut the presumptions of wrongfulness and unlawfulness, and is liable to pay the damages suffered by the plaintiff,” the 17 February 2026 judgment reads.

As a result, Nhanha was awarded R300 000 in damages.

NPA considers appeal

Reacting to the ruling, Nhanha welcomed the outcome.

“The actions of the NPA have come at a significant personal bearing to me and my family.

“I have no doubt in my mind, actions by the NPA were politically motivated, with an express intention to injure my name and that of my party the Democratic Alliance,” his statement released on Thursday, 19 February reads.

The NPA has since indicated it may appeal the ruling after seeking legal advice.

“Upon reading of the judgment, we take the firm view that there may be aspects of the findings made that may require serious consideration by the NPA because the judgment is likely to set a precedent.

“In addition to being precedent-setting, the judgment may have a bearing on how NPA’s spokespersons approach communication in criminal matters in the future,” said NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali in a statement on Friday, 20 February.

