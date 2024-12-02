Deputy principal granted R5 000 bail for alleged rape of 12-year-old learner

A deputy principal from Kgwanyape Primary School in Brits has been granted R5 000 bail after allegedly raping a 12-year-old pupil.

The Brits Magistrate’s Court granted R5 000 bail to the deputy principal, who allegedly raped a learner this year after sending her nude images and kissing her last year.

The deputy principal of Kgwanyape Primary School in Brits faced charges of sexual grooming, sexual assault, and statutory rape in court on Monday after allegedly abusing the 12-year-old girl at the school.

Deputy principal accused of rape in the bushes

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accused the deputy principal, who remains unnamed, of taking the minor to bushes near Majakaneng and raping her.

This incident comes after the deputy principal allegedly kissed the victim in 2023 and began sending her nude images.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana stated that the victim’s friend informed her mother and a teacher about the messages, prompting them to instruct the pupils to bring their phones to school for examination.

The school notified the victim’s mother about the incident, and authorities opened a case against the deputy principal on 23 November.

The deputy principal surrendered to the Brits Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences offices two days later, and police arrested him on 25 November.

Married with children

Mahanjana said that during the accused’s bail application, he, through his legal representative, asked the court to grant him bail because he is a first offender who is married with children.

“He added that he was employed as an educator and needed to pay his bond,” she said.

State prosecutor Octavia Pletschke opposed bail, arguing that charging the accused with serious offences that could lead to a lengthy prison sentence if convicted might motivate him to evade trial.

Pletschke also said the deputy principal had already threatened and intimidated the victim, her mother, and the witness. Therefore, he will interfere with the witnesses and investigations if granted bail, the state prosecutor said.

“Magistrate Rosenburg said that the setting of the high bail amount and very strict conditions will ensure that the accused stands trial and that he does not interfere further with the victim or witnesses,” Mahanjana said.

R5 000 bail with conditions

Rosenburg ruled that granting bail served the interest of justice and subsequently granted the accused R5 000 bail.

The bail conditions are that the deputy principal reports daily to the Hartbeespoortdam South African Police Service (Saps), he may not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim or witnesses, and he should surrender his passport to the investigating officer.