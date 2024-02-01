Case against rape-accused former ANC councillor postponed

He will remain in custody until the completion of the case.

The Klerksdorp Regional Court postponed the case against Tebogo Sepale, 43, a suspended councillor at the Matlosane Local Municipality, to 14 February 2024, for consultations before pre-trial conferencing.

Sepale is facing 11 charges, two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child with consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation.

He remained in custody after he was denied bail.

According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, his arrest came in May last year after a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, was investigating a case of crimen injuria, and two separate counts of statutory rape, that were reported at Kanana Police Station, respectively.

In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared nude pictures with the complainant, while in the second and separate case, two counts of statutory rape were laid by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17.

The African National Congress (ANC) in North West suspended him after his arrest and further called on more victims to come forward.

“We have also received a number of complaints against the said public representative from various women,” said ANC North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping at the time.

“This type of behaviour goes against our values and commitment to building a cohesive society in which all people are treated with respect and dignity. We will, therefore, not stand idle when such tendencies rear their ugly face. We will act immediately and swiftly to root out such behaviour.”

Now the party has reportedly dismissed him.

Meanwhile, the High Court, North West Division, sitting at the Klerksdorp Regional Court, has set the case against ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, 34, to 13-17 May 2024, for trial.

According to Mamothame, during pre-trial, where the matter made its first appearance, the state and the defence attorney confirmed their readiness to proceed with the trial, as all the necessary documents had been provided to the accused’s attorney.

Kula is out on R50,000 bail and was ordered to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, report to the investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction, and have no direct or indirect contact with his children.

His bid to have the case struck off the roll was previously rejected by the court.

Kula was arrested in January last year after his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, was found murdered on 27 November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery.

She was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. The accused told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred.

After a police investigation, he was linked to the alleged murder and was arrested and charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, making false statements and affidavits, and conspiracy with any other person to aid or procure the commission of murder.

