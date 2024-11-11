Magistrate tells Mboro: ‘I’m explaining consequences of failing to appear in court and you’re praying?’

Mboro told the media he was unaware it was a crime not to look at the magistrate during court proceedings.

Incredible Happenings Ministries leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng expressed anger after being told to stop praying while court was in session on Monday.

The self-proclaimed prophet, his son Revival, and bodyguard Clement Baloyi appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, facing at least six charges, including kidnapping.

The charges follow an incident at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, where the accused allegedly kidnapped two minors on 5 August.

A video of the event went viral on social media, showing the three men armed with pangas and an assault rifle as they forcefully took the children.

It was later revealed in court that the assault rifle was a replica. Motsoeneng was granted bail of R3,000, while his co-accused were released on a warning.

Mboro prays in court

On Monday, the state applied to have the matter transferred to the regional court, and the defence did not oppose the application.

However, Mboro’s lawyer, Advocate Phillip Dlamini, submitted an application to withdraw from the case, which was granted.

The case was postponed to 26 November.

As the magistrate explained Mboro’s bail conditions, he noticed that the church leader was praying and called him out.

“What is happening with accused number 1? It seems like you’re not listening. Please, you cannot pray while the court is in session. Allow the matter to be postponed if you want to pray or act in a particular way, you can only do so when we are done with the matter,” said the magistrate.

“I’m explaining consequences of failing to appear and you’re looking up as if you’re praying. That is not an appropriate way to do things. Please advise your client.”

‘If I go to jail for praying, it’s okay’

Following his appearance, a visibly angry Mboro told the media he was unaware it was a crime not to look at the magistrate during court proceedings.

The church leader said he did not understand the magistrate’s issue with prayer, especially since he was praying silently.

“I have a right [to pray] and did not speak loudly. Did you hear any word? I didn’t say any word and just bowed my hands, I didn’t know it was a crime, I learned about it today. Remember I’m faced with injustice. I just spent 40 days in jail and they lied in court. If I go to jail for praying, it’s okay. I’ve been there already,” said Mboro.

“What I did, I didn’t look at him. I looked up, I didn’t know that it was a crime to not look at the magistrate because when I start looking at him, they will say I’m intimidating him. I didn’t want to have eye contact, I just looked up. Did you hear me say anything loudly? I was just looking up. He knows when you put your hands together it’s obvious you’re praying, and he thought I was not listening to him.

“I was listening to him when he was giving me the bail conditions. I had to, because Jesus, carries my worries and sorrows for me. If I don’t do it, I’ll end up on drugs and violence against the people who beat my children and me.”

‘Worship saved me’

Mboro has previously said he survived jail by worshipping God.

“I’m a worshipper, you saw me, I was worshipping there. I worship God. I was in his presence and his presence changed the prison, prisoners and everything and taught me the real life out there. I’m just sad that I was not arrested for preaching Christ,” he said during his previous appearance.