Durban businessman arrested in R37m customs fraud over illicit cigarettes

The alleged offence dates back to 2021 when the man allegedly submitted false documentation to Sars

The Hawks have arrested a 46-year-old Durban businessman accused of orchestrating a R37‑million customs fraud, after a shipping container declared as “Sellotape and cups” was allegedly found packed with illicit cigarettes.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said members of the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit arrested and charged Butholezwe Prosper Mhlanga on Monday

False declaration

According to the Hawks, the alleged offence dates back to 2021 when Mhlanga allegedly submitted documentation declaring that a container was carrying clear Sellotape and cups.

“It is alleged that in 2021, Mhlanga made a false declaration of goods to the South African Revenue Service (Sars), declaring a container to contain clear Sellotape and cups,” the Hawks said.

“As a result, SARS was assessed based on those declared items. Upon inspection, however, the container was found to contain various brands of illicit cigarettes. This led to a potential loss of Customs Duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) valued at R36 965 454.05.”

Fraud

The Hawks said a case of fraud was opened at Durban Central Police Station and the matter was subsequently referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

Bail

Mhlanga made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was granted bail of R20,000.

The matter has been postponed to 4 September as investigations continue.

Illicit cigarettes

Meanwhile, a 25‑year‑old Zimbabwean national has been remanded in custody after police swooped on a white Audi A4 in Polokwane, uncovering illicit cigarettes worth R35 000 in an intelligence‑driven bust that disrupted Limpopo’s illegal tobacco trade.

Eldrie Ngwenya appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 06 July 2026, on charges of possession and transporting illicit cigarettes.

He was remanded in custody until Thursday for further court proceedings.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Ngwenya was arrested on Sunday by members of the Limpopo Provincial Flying Squad during an intelligence-driven operation.